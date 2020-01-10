Visit Loudoun Seeks New Board Members

Visit Loudoun is looking for individuals to serve three-year terms on its board of directors starting in July.

The deadline for résumés is Jan. 31. The new board members will be elected by Visit Loudoun’s dues-paying members at the Visit Loudoun Annual Meeting and Tourism Awards Luncheon in May.

Visit Loudoun, a not-for-profit organization, is the destination management organization for Loudoun County and its incorporated towns. The organization works to stimulate the sustainability and enhancement of Loudoun County’s economy and quality of life by advocating for smart destination development and marketing an exceptional experience to travel consumers worldwide.

The Visit Loudoun Board is comprised of up to 24 elected members serving staggered terms.

Interested candidates should submit a résumé outlining their business/professional career, including any tourism-related experience. This may range from owning a tourism-related business, to having experience in hospitality and/or tourism marketing, to volunteering with a tourism-related organization. Special business skills such as communications, community involvement, etc., should also be included.

Three business references should accompany are requested along with a response to the statement: “My service on the Visit Loudoun Board of Directors will help Visit Loudoun and tourism in Loudoun County because….” This response should be no longer than one double-spaced, typed page.

Submissions may be delivered to the Visit Loudoun office at 112-G South Street, SE, Leesburg, VA 20175.Electronic copies may be submitted to Greg Harp atharp@VisitLoudoun.org. All considered candidates will be scheduled for interviews with the board’s Executive Committee on Feb. 11

Additional information is available atvisitloudoun.org/tourism-industry/about-us/board-of-directors/Questions should be directed to Greg Harp at 703-669-2008 or by email.