Leesburg Plans Grants To Local Arts Organizations

Leesburg’s Public Art Commission invites area arts organizations to submit requests for funding for proposed arts activities that will take place in town during Fiscal Year 2021.

The town will apply for $4,500 of state funding from the Virginia Commission for the Arts’ Local Government Challenge Grant Program, and match it with $5,500 of local funds. The total amount of $10,000 will be distributed to independent arts organizations to support arts activities within the town.

Interested organizations should submit an online application vialeesburgva.gov/artsgrant, outlining the amount requested, the arts activities that the funding will support, and the audience(s) that will be served, along with a description of the arts organization. Applications must be received by 5 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 18, to be considered.

Applicants must be a 501(c)3 organization whose primary purpose is the arts (production, presentation or support of dance, literary arts, media arts, music, theater, or visual or related arts), that are incorporated in Virginia. They must also have their headquarters and home seasons, or activities equivalent to a home season, within the state. Funding cannot be provided for payment to performers for specific performances. Proof of 501(c)3 status is required with submission.

The Public Art Commission will review all funding requests at its March meeting and make a recommendation on the distribution of the funding to the Town Council. The Town Council will make the final determination, dependent on receipt of the matching state funds. The deadline for the town to apply for the Local Government Challenge Grant is April 1. Funding will be provided to selected arts organizations after July 1.

For more information about the Virginia Commission for the Arts’ Local Government Challenge Grant program, go toarts.virginia.gov/grants_local.html.



