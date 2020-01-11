Loudoun Deputies Investigate Fatal Crash on Harmony Church Road

The Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a fatal crash early this morning west of Leesburg.

The crash occurred around 5:10 a.m. Jan. 11 on Harmony Church Road near Peale Lane.

According to the report, the victim was traveling eastbound when his vehicle entered the opposite lane of travel and into the path of an oncoming vehicle.

The driver died at that scene. The name of the victim has not been released pending family notification.

The second driver was transported to the hospital for treatment of injuries described as non-life-threatening.

The crash remains under investigation by the Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office Crash Reconstruction Unit. Anyone who witnessed the crash and who has not already spoken to law enforcement is asked to contact Investigator S. Allen at 703-777-1021.

It is the first fatal crash in Loudoun County in 2020.