3 Skeet Shooters Face Charges After Hitting Barn

In the latest report of target shooters firing onto neighboring properties in Loudoun, three men were issued criminal summons on Friday.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, deputies were called to a home on Milltown Road near Lovettsville just before 3 p.m. Jan. 10 after pellets from nearby skeet shooting struck the roof of a neighbor’s barn.

The three males were each issued a summons for discharging a firearm causing a projectile to enter onto the property of another without permission.

They are the first to be charged under a new county ordinance that was created in December after several incidents of rounds leaving target ranges and striking homes. Under the county ordinance, the offense is treated as a Class 1 misdemeanor, with a fine of up to $2,500 and/or up to 12 months in jail.