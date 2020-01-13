Academies of Loudoun Student Wins 10th District Congressional App Challenge

Tycho Svoboda, a junior at the Academies of Loudoun, on Saturday was named the winner of the Congressional App Challenge for Virginia’s 10th Congressional District.

Svoboda’s app, Stream Scorer, automatically analyzes water quality data and generates a score of stream health for Virginia certified stream monitors, making stream monitoring easier, quicker and more accurate. Svoboda will be honored, along with other winners of the Congressional App Challenge from around the country on Capitol Hill this spring at the annual “House of Code” reception. Winners will have the opportunity to demonstrate their apps at the reception to their representatives, congressional staff, and the general public.

During a reception on Saturday, U.S. Rep. Jennifer Wexton (D-VA-10) viewed demonstrations of each applicant’s app creation and took photos with the students. “I am so impressed by the talented VA-10 middle and high schoolers who participated in Congress’ annual App Challenge,”she stated. “Each of these students has made their community and their Congresswoman proud.”

The competition was judged by Professor Irina Hashmi of George Mason University; Waseem Haider, CEO of Datawiz; and Suresh Karkala, vice president of operations and infrastructure at Visa.

The Congressional App Challenge is hosted by members of the House of Representatives for middle school and high school students and is aimed at encouraging them to learn to code and inspiring them to pursue careers in computer science.