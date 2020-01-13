Loudoun Dems Elect Officers, Call for Repeal of Right to Work Law

The Loudoun County Democratic Committee held its organizational meeting Saturday, re-electing Lissa Savaglio to its top leadership post and adopting a resolution calling for an end to Virginia’s right to work law.

Savaglio was first elected as chairwoman last summer to finish the term of Al Nevarez, who resigned the post. She will now serve a full two-year term.

“I am truly humbled by LCDC for putting their trust in me to lead for the next two years,” Savaglio stated. “Thank you from the bottom of my heart. I hope to make you proud.”

David Bauer was elected to the newly created role of vice chairman of operations. Shelley Tamres was re-elected as secretary. Kannan Srinivasan, after a two-year break, returns as treasurer.

New to the Executive Council are Nicole Gore-Hayes, who was elected as vice chairwoman of finance, and Justin Hannah, who was elected vice chairman of districts. There were no contested seats in the reorganizational voting.

Following the elections, the LCDC membership approved a resolution calling for the 2020 General Assembly to repeal Virginia’s right to work law, which prohibits companies from requiring employees to join a union or pay union dues.

The committee’s resolution states Virginia’s law makes it harder for workers to join together to improve their pay and working conditions, contributing to income inequality and poor working conditions. The resolution supports the repeal of the law during the 2020 General Assembly session.