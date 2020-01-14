Loudoun School Board Rejects Cap on Thomas Jefferson Seats, Restores Bus Service

The Loudoun County School Board on Tuesday reversed efforts by the previous board to reduce its participation in the Thomas Jefferson High School for Science and Technology.

It was one of the first formal actions of the new board and it was unanimous.

Jeff Morse (Dulles) made the motion to reverse the prior board’s decision to cap enrollment for next year’s attendees to 50, down from the traditional practice of sending around 100 students to the magnet school in Fairfax County. He also proposed restoring bus service for Loudoun students who attend that school, a service the prior board sought to cut.

School Board members said there was no reason to deny students access to the nationally-recognized school, especially at a time when they are working to expand STEM opportunities for students.

The change will add $270,000 to Superintendent Eric Williams’ proposed budget. Williams had already included in his budget funding to continue bus service, a cost of $540,000.

Members of the previous board who supported the cutbacks largely advocated focusing the school district’s investments in the Academies of Loudoun.