Loudoun’s Red Kettle Donations Raises $141K

The 2019 Red Kettle campaign by the Loudoun County Salvation Army surpassed its goal, thanks to a Christmas week push by community volunteers.

The campaign collected $141,000 to support local programs, including providing assistance with rent, food, utilities, and other needs.

“I thank all donors. I thank all volunteers—individuals and groups—who rang the bells,” said Captain Pradeep Ramaji. “This year we had more bell ringers than last year.”

During the past several years, donations fell short of goals because of a shortage of bell ringers, organizers said. This year, during the final week before Christmas, the organization saw a surge in bell ringers once the public learned that donations were far behind the goal.

“We are thrilled that we exceeded our 2019 goal,” said John Broglio, chairman of the Loudoun County Salvation Army Advisory Board. “Thanks to our dedicated volunteer Bell Ringers and our generous neighbors, we’ll be able to help more people this year than we’d planned on.”