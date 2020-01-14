Man Robbed by Masked Assailants in Sterling

The Sheriff’s Office is investigating a reported strong-arm robbery of a man who was walking on a wooded path between Essex Square and Enterprise Street in Sterling on Monday night.

According to the report, at approximately 7:30 p.m. the victim was approached by two male suspects who assaulted him and stole his wallet. The suspects fled the area on foot.

The victim, who sustained injuries described as minor, later reported to law enforcement.

The suspects were described as two Hispanic males wearing all black clothing, black hats, and black ski masks.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact the Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division at 703-777-0475. Callers wishing to remain anonymous are asked to call Loudoun Crime Solvers at 703-777-1919 or submit a tip through the Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office app.