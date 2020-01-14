Wright Indicted for Murder in Evans Shooting Death

Dale Lee Wright was indicted by a Clarke County grand jury on Monday on charges with first-degree murder and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony in connection with the March 17, 2019 shooting death of Bluemont resident Jeffrey B. Evans.

The Charles Town, WV man is scheduled to appear in Clarke County Circuit Court on April 20.

The shooting occurred in March 17, in a gravel parking lot off Rt. 7 just west of the Clarke/Loudoun border. Prosecutors have said that Wright had agreed to meet with Evans, his former boss at Lenah Auto Service in Aldie, to arrange an introduction between Evans and someone who was selling an antique trailer. An altercation ensued ending with Wright shooting Evans, who was found behind the wheel of his vehicle after it crashed into an embankment along Rt. 7. Wright told investigators he acted in self-defense.