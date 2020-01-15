76-year-old Woman Hit While Crossing Street in Leesburg

The Leesburg Police Department is investigating a pedestrian crash that occurred Tuesday night at the Catoctin Circle/Harrison Street intersection.

The incident happened shortly after 7 p.m. Jan. 14. Upon arrival, police found the female victim laying in the roadway suffering from injuries as a result of the collision. The driver of the striking vehicle remained on scene.

The 76-year-old woman was transported by ambulance to an area trauma center where she is listed in serious condition undergoing treatment for injuries described as non-life threatening.

Anyone who witnessed the crash and who has not already spoken to law enforcement is asked to contact Officer S. Winkler at 703-771-4564 or atswinkler@leesburgva.gov. Those wishing to remain anonymous may call the Leesburg Crime Line at 703-443-TIPS (8477). Information can also be sent using TIPSUBMIT via text. Text 274637 (CRIMES) and begin your message with LPDTIP.