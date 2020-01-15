Dorothy Abbott Wiseman, 1927-2020

Dorothy Abbott Wiseman, 92, of Mount Gilead, passed away Tuesday, January 7, 2020 with her family by her side.

She was born April 4, 1927 to the late Frank and Lizzie Abbott, in Bedford County, Virginia. She was a homemaker and beloved wife of 56 years to the late Charles Everette Wiseman. She graduated from New London Academy in 1944.

Dorothy is survived by two sons, David Neal Wiseman and wife Beth, of Taylorstown, Mark Edward Wiseman and wife Debra, of Bluemont, and step daughter, Deborah Wiseman Bennett, of Hatteras, North Carolina. Dorothy also leaves two grandchildren, Andrew and Kevin Wiseman; two step grandchildren, Patrick Bennett and wife Maria, and Sarah Bennett Pojanowski and husband Jeff; and four great grandchildren, Erin and Anndelyn Bennett, Rhett and Felex Pojanowski.

She was predeceased by her sisters Kay Ingram and Frances White, and her brother Joseph Abbott.

She managed three boys throughout her married life: her two sons and her husband, and was the center of the happiest family for which any of them could have hoped. Her patience, her keen intellect, her fairness were only surpassed by her quiet, gentle kindness to everyone she touched.

She was a member of Bethany United Methodist Church in Purcellville, where a memorial service will be held at 2:00 pm, Saturday, January 18, 2020. A private interment ceremony will be held at Ebenezer Cemetery in Bloomfield, Virginia at a later date.

Memorial contributions may be made to Bethany United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 487, Purcellville, VA 20134.