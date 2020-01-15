Giving Back: Loudoun Masons Pitch in for Firewood Delivery

TheArc of Loudoun and Loudoun Masons teamed up last week to help a family in need.

Staff members at The Arc of Loudoun learned that a Loudoun County family that uses a wood stove for heating their house was in need of firewood for the winter. That family reached out to the county’s Mason community.

The call was answered by the Brethren of Ashburn-Sterling Lodge No. 288 in Ashburn, Freedom Lodge No. 118 in Lovettsville, and Hamilton-Thompson Lodge No. 37 in Purcellville. Members donated money, firewood and time to provide almost two cords of dry firewood—enough to last the family through the winter.

“This is what we do,” stated Bret Thomas, leader of Ashburn-Sterling Lodge No. 288. “Our fraternity exists to help our brothers and our community in a time of need.”