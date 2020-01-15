Peggy Fells Boone, 79, of Ashburn, departed this life January 3, 2020.

She was preceded death by her husband, Dr. Douglass M. Boone, Elenora J. Fells (mother), Albert T. Fells (father), two brothers, Ronald A. Fells and Rudolph R. Fells. Peggy is survived by her son, Schuyler T. Eldridge, IV (Angela) of Laural, MD two granddaughters, Gabrielle N. Eldridge “Gabby” of Alexandria, VA and Alexandra R. Eldridge “Zanny” of Laural, MD, brother, Gerald A. Fells (Cheryl) of Montgomery Village, MD, niece, Nicole Hollis-Walker (Edwin) of Bethesda, MD, sister, Sandra E. Payton (Milton) of Washington, DC, sister in law, Elaine Fells of Lacross, VA, cousins, Robert J. White, Jr. (Debbie) and Erica L. Gustus of Waldorf, MD and a host of other relatives and good friends. Visitation will be held on Friday, January 17, 2020 from 1:00 pm until time of service 2:00 pm at Heritage Fellowship Church, 2501 Fox Mill Road, Reston, VA 20191.

Interment : Hampton Veterans Memorial Gardens, Hampton, VA

