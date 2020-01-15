Richard H. Nemetz, 1934-2020

Richard H. Nemetz of Leesburg, VA, went to be with the Lord on January 11, 2020.

Rick was born in New York City, on December 14,1934 to Czechoslovakian immigrants Mary (Michlik) and George Nemetz.

He was proud first generation American and a “stubborn Slovak”. Raised in Bronx, he was a 1953 graduate of Samuel Gompers High School followed by graduation from the RCA Institute at which he received his Commercial Radio License. He was a radio DJ at WPOM in Pompano Beach, FL, in the early sixties. He held a few different jobs in Connecticut and New York, including ABC Radio, before retiring after 26 years from NBC at Rockefeller Center in NYC as a Videotape Engineer. He had the fun pleasure of working on such shows as the Tonight Show with Johnny Carson, Huntley Brinkley News, the Phil Donohue Show, and NBC Sports.

Rick is survived by his loving wife and best friend of 31 years, Lynn, his grandson, Gregory J. Pitman of Leesburg, son-in-law. Glen W. Pitman of Branchburg, NJ, sister, Mary Vilot, of Toms River, NJ, sister/brother-in-law Carol and Bill Soule of Murrysville, PA, many nephews and nieces and their families, cousins, and close friends.

He was predeceased by his parents, son, Richard J. Nemetz in 2017, daughter, Joanne Mary Nemetz Pitman in 2018, his brother and sister-in-law Frank and Noreen Nemetz, his nephew Frank J. Nemetz, and his brother-in-law Frank Vilot. His first marriage ended in divorce.

Rick was a lover of model trains, World War II history, the World Series Champion Washington Nationals, woodworking, photography, ham radio, and train travel. It brought him so much enjoyment to take a train ride-whether it was in the United States, Canada or throughout Europe.

He had a great sense of humor and a quick wit.He will never be forgotten and will be forever in our hearts.

A very special thank you goes out to his caregivers Juliet, Martha, and Simon from Assured Adult Healthcare.

A memorial visitation will be held from 1:00pm-3:00pm followed by a service in the funeral home chapel is planned for Saturday, January 18, at Loudoun Funeral Chapel, 158 Catoctin Circle, SE, Leesburg. Burial will take place in the spring at Comstock Cemetery in Montville, Connecticut.

In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made in Rick’s name to Capital Caring Hospice, 24419 Millstream Drive, Suite 202, Aldie, VA 20105.