Stone Bridge’s Chevendra Named to TechGirlz Teen Board

TechGirlz, a nonprofit that fosters a love for technology in middle school girls, has tapped Ashburn resident Rythama Chevendra as a member of its 2019-2020 Teen Advisory Board.

The board is made up of high school-aged TechGirlz program participants who serve as advisors and mentors for the program at-large. For the first time, the board has been divided by region because of the large number of interested girls.The Stone Bridge High School sophomore is one of eight members on the organization’s Southern Teen Advisory Board.

For the first time ever, the teen board this year will help review applications and choose speakers for the TechGirlzGirls-in-Tech Summit, an all-girls technology conference that will take place April 25 in Philadelphia, PA.

Learn more attechgirlz.org.