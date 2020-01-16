Jason Nichols to Keynote MLK Celebration in Leesburg

The annual Martin Luther King, Jr. March and Celebration will be held on Monday, Jan. 20. The theme of this year’s celebration is “Community: A Vision for Our Future.”

Marchers will gather on the Loudoun County Courthouse lawn in downtown Leesburg at 10 a.m. and will proceed from the courthouse on East Market Street to the Douglass Community Center at 405 E. Market St. beginning at 10:30 a.m. Individuals, families, churches, and community organizations are invited to participate and walk together during the march.

East Market Street, between King Street to Church Street, will be closed at 9:30 a.m. in preparation for the march. Once the march begins, rolling street closures will take place in the eastbound lanes of East Market Street, from Church Street to the Douglass Community Center, as the parade proceeds.

Jason Nichols

Prior to the march, a community forum from 9-10 a.m. at Douglass will feature a dialogue between youth and elders.

Following the march, refreshments will be served at the Douglass Community Center. Musical performances, presentations, and inspirational offerings will be made by members of the community, including keynote speaker Jason Nichols.

Nichols is an award-winning full-time lecturer in the African American Studies Department at the University of Maryland College Park, and was the long-time editor-in-chief ofWords Beats & Life: The Global Journey of Hip Hop Culture, the first peer-reviewed journal of hip-hop studies.

Nichols is also a progressive political and social analyst whose work has been featured in publications such asThe Guardian,AlJazeera, Foxnews.com, NBCNews.com, and more.He cohosts “The Fifth Element” talk radio show on WPFW.

Attendees to the Martin Luther King, Jr. celebration are encouraged to participate in a canned food drive to benefit Loudoun Hunger Relief, which has a special need for nonperishable meat products. The drop off area for the food drive will be at Douglass Community Center.

The founding sponsors for this event are the Loudoun NAACP, the Douglass Alumni Association, the Bluemont Concert Series, and the Baha’i Community of Loudoun. Individuals, families, schools, businesses, civic, and religious organizations are all welcome to participate.

For more information, contact Tammy Carter at 571-331-4721, Kimberly Etherith at 703-314-1491, or Lily Dunning at 540-539-5651.