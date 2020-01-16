LCHS Seeks Hall of Fame Nominations
Loudoun County High School is accepting nominations for new inductees in its Athletic Hall of Fame. The deadline is Feb. 28.
The purpose of the Hall of Fame is to honor athletes, coaches, administrators and supporters who excelled in their respective sports or coaching/support roles and who helped to bring recognition, distinction and excellence to Loudoun County High School. Nominees’ conduct and achievements on and off the field, or court, of competition, will be considered.
Membership is open to all athletes who participated in VHSL-sanctioned varsity sports, with eligibility starting 10 years after they have left the school.For details and application forms, raiders.