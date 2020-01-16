Loudoun School District’s Equity Committee Set for Permanent Status

Two newly elected School Board members were added to the Ad Hoc Committee on Equity on Tuesday, but a push to ensure the panel has a long-term future fell short, at least for a couple of weeks.

Leslee King (Broad Run) and John Beatty (Catoctin) were appointed to join Board Chairwoman Brenda Sheridan (Sterling) on the 25-member committee, which was established last year toexamine ways to ensure that marginalized and historically disenfranchised groups receive equitable treatment throughout the school district.

Three other new members were appointed Tuesday.Diana Lopez will represent parents of Head Start and STEP programs. Byron Woodard, a sixth-grade dean at Harper Park Middle School, was added as a school staff representative. Rabbi Amy Sapowith will represent the Jewish Community Relations Council of Greater Washington, DC.

When the School Board created the Equity Committee last February, it set a December deadline for the panel to complete its recommendations. The debate over whether the committee should remain a permanent entity began in the fall. The outgoing School Board agreed to extend the panel through June 2020, but left the question of whether to make it a permanent committee to the next board.

Some members of the new board sought to answer that quickly during their first meeting on Tuesday.

Members of the Equity Committee have requested the panel’s status be changed from ad-hoc committee to a select committee of the School Board with an indefinite end date. If approved, the panel would operate similarly to groups such as the Special Education Advisory Committee and the Minority Student Achievement Committee, which include School Board, staff and community members.

Sheridan, who also chairs the Equity Committee, said the change was important to members because of the vast amount of work and conversation needed to address the range of concerns.

“We found that by having an end date we were rushing it and rushing through things,” she said.Select committees serve until their work is complete or until the board votes to disband them..

Jeff Morse (Broad Run) said he was concerned that, over the long-term, the work of the Equity Committee could be duplicative of the duties carried out by other existing advisory panels such as SEAC and MSAC.

Sheridan noted that four members of the Minority Student Achievement Committee sit on the Equity Committee and each strongly favored select committee status.

King, who participated in the meeting by telephone, made a motion to suspend the procedural rules and vote on assigning select committee status during Tuesday’s meeting. That effort failed on a 4-5 vote, with Sheridan, King, Denise Corbo (At Large) and Beth Barts (Leesburg) supporting it.

However, that action only delayed the decision for two weeks. School Board members agreed to add the issue to is consent agenda for its next meeting, Jan. 27. That means, barring a change of mind by members, the switch to select committee status will be approved unanimously that evening.

The Ad Hoc Committee on Equity will hold its next meeting Thursday, Jan. 23 at the School Administration Building in Broadlands.