Round Hill Council Preps for Wednesday Meetings

The Round Hill Town Council last week voted to approve its 2020 meeting calendar, which will see council meetings shift from Thursdays to Wednesdays beginning in April.

The final five Thursday Town Council meetings will be held Jan. 23, Feb. 6, Feb. 20, March 5 and March 19. The first Wednesday council meeting will be held April 1, as a work session. Mayor Scott Ramsey said the switch from Thursday to Wednesday is being made to better accommodate council members’ schedules. He said that if future Town Councils find that they’re less able to attend Wednesday meetings, the council could switch it back.

The council also voted to adopt a Fiscal Year 2021 budget and tax rate calendar, which will see the council meet for a work session at 6 p.m. on Jan. 16 and 30. It will then hold a public hearing at 7:30 p.m. on March 5 and adopt the budget on March 19.