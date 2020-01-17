CBP’s Ginna Sniffs Out Pot Packages at Dulles Airport

U.S. Customs and Border Protection narcotics detector dog team on Saturday uncovered four outbound mail parcels that contained nearly seven pounds of marijuana.

The illegal shipment was found as narcotics detector dog Ginna, a four-year-old German shepherd, and her handler swept parcels at an air cargo warehouse that were destined overseas. She alerted to the four parcels that were being mailed to The Netherlands for California.

The marijuana weighed a combined 3,045.9 grams, or a little more than 6 pounds, 11 ounces and had a street value of about $5,300, CBP stated.

“Customs and Border Protection officers remains steadfast in our commitment to disrupt narcotics smuggling attempts, and our highly-skilled narcotics detector dog teams are on the frontline of this effort,” said Casey Durst, CBP’s Director of Field Operations in Baltimore. “Illicit narcotics interdictions is one way in which CBP contributes to the safety and safety of our communities.”

CBP seized an average of 4,657 pounds of illicit narcotics every day during 2018 across the United States.