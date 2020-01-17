Loudoun County Seeking Information on Illegal Slaughter of Cow

Loudoun County is investigating the illegal slaughter of a cow in the area of Howsers Branch Road near Aldie.

The incident is believed to have occurred between 10 p.m., Dec. 21 and 6 a.m., Dec. 22. The cow was discovered slaughtered in the owner’s pasture and was identified by an ear tag.

Animal Control Officers arrived on the scene to find the cow missing its right front leg, both back legs from the hip joints, and a strip of back muscle. Officers also discovered an opening on the cow’s right shoulder, consistent with injury from a crossbow-type weapon.

Evidence was collected from the scene and is being processed. Animal Services, with assistance from the Sheriff’s Office, is investigating this incident, which could lead to charges of animal cruelty, trespassing and larceny.

Anyone with information regarding this crime is encouraged to call 703-777-0406. Callers may remain anonymous.