Mougin-Boal Named Virginia Law Foundation Fellow

Christine Mougin-Boal, of The Laurel Brigade Law Group in Leesburg, has been selected by the Virginia Law Foundation as an incoming Fellow of the Class of 2020.

The Virginia Law Foundation’s mission is to promote the rule of law, access to justice and law-related education through philanthropy. Fellows of the Virginia Law Foundation are leaders in their profession and community who represent the highest ideals of the law and the concept of the citizen lawyer.

Mougin-Boal is a senior partner at the law firm and has been practicing in Leesburg since 1994. She is an experienced trial attorney whose practice focuses on all aspects of domestic relations law. She is also trained in collaborative law.

She is a past president of the Virginia Women Attorneys Association and a founding member of the Loudoun Chapter of the Virginia Women Attorneys Association.She is a past president and treasurer of the Loudoun County Bar Association. On the state level, Mougin-Boal was elected for six years to serve as a member of the Virginia State Bar Council, served as a member and vice chair of the Virginia Lawyer Referral Service and currently enjoys being on the Executive Committee of the VSB Conference of Local and Specialty Bar Associations.In addition, she was nominated to the Harry L. Carrico Professionalism Faculty in 2013.Chosen faculty arerecognized as attorneys upholding the highest standards of honor, integrity, and courtesy in the legal profession.

On a local level, Mougin-Boal donates time to pro bono programs in Loudoun County and was a co-founding chair of the annual Adoption Day VWAA program held at the Loudoun County Circuit Court every November.As an amateur potter, she organized and chaired the Loudoun VWAA Empty Bowls Fundraisers beginning in 2009 which raised over $13,000 for Loudoun Hunger Relief.

“It was such an unexpected honor to be nominated and chosen a Fellow of the Virginia Law Foundation. I have truly enjoyed participating in all of these bar-related activities. It is incredibly rewarding; I have met amazing people from whom I have learned so much and I know that all of these opportunities have helped me become a better attorney,” she said. “I also want to congratulate the other two Loudoun attorneys who have also been chosen for class of 2020 – Robert Sevila and Barbara S. Williams. I am sure we will have a wonderful time working together.”

The Induction of the Class of 2020 will take place on January 23 at the annual meeting of the Virginia Bar Association in Williamsburg.