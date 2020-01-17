Outlet Mall Owner Foundation Offers Scholarship

The Simon Youth Foundation, with support from shoppers at Simon-owned malls, mills, and premium outlets, will offer college scholarships to graduating seniors living near Washington, DC.

Simon Youth Community Scholarships are awarded in every community across the country that is home to a Simon property. The company operates Leesburg Premium Outlets.Students may apply until Feb. 19, 2020 atsyf.org/scholarships.

Scholarship recipients are eligible for a one-time $1,500 scholarship, which may be applied to tuition at an accredited college, university, vocational or technical school.

The scholarship program is part of a larger initiative called Simon Supports Education, which includes several opportunities designed to engage mall patrons in support of SYF’s mission. Consumers can support SYF in a variety of ways while shopping at Simon malls including purchasing an SYF Visa Simon Giftcard. In 2019, SYF awarded more than $1.6 million in scholarships to more than 407 graduating seniors. Over 20 years, SYF has awarded more than $18 million in post-secondary scholarships to 5,000 students.