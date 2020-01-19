Letter: Barret J. Lawson, Purcellville

Editor: The new county ordinance used last week to charge three skeet shooters is an absurd law based on ignorance or not the authors intent or possibly both.

I am 57 years old and have been hunting dove since I was 12. It is not uncommon, if you are hunting with a hunting party in a dove field, to be what we called “rained on” by bird shot.It happens most of the time. As long as you are aiming at birds flying the shot has to come down somewhere. When it comes down it doesn’t hurt you when it hits. You probably wouldn’t even know it was happening, but you can hear hit your surroundings. This is common and completely safe.

When there is a barn or shed or house nearby, it will hit the roof and again, it doesn’t hurt a thing. I have seen it hit my pants, the small BB just bounced. We are not talking about a line drive shot. We are talking about it literally raining down on you or a roof.

Now if the authors’ intent, which I hope it was, is to say a rifle shot or a shot gun line drive shot shouldn’t go on someone else’s property than I agree.

The way this law is being interpreted and enforced will just turn neighbor on neighbor. If someone is shooting skeet and the neighbor doesn’t like it, they can just take their metal detector out and find a BB on their property. Call the authorities, who in return can charge them with; “a projectile entering the property of another.” Then the accused party could spend a year in jail and or pay a fine up to $2,500. Ridiculous.

Barret J. Lawson, Purcellville