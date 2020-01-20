Alice Marie Jackson Downing, 1950-2019

Alice Marie Jackson Downing, 69, was born April 25, 1950, and departed this life peacefully on December 27, 2019 in Rancho Cucamonga, CA.

Alice grew up in the Waverly Heights section of Leesburg where she was the third of four daughters. She was baptized and became a member of Mt. Zion United Methodist Church in Leesburg, Virginia where she was the great, great granddaughter of the first pastor, William O. Robey. Alice was a devoted daughter, sister, wife, mother, grandmother, and friend.

She leaves a legacy of service to family and community. Alice was preceded in death by her mother, Violet Jackson. She leaves to cherish her memory, a loving husband of forty one years, Ronald Downing of Palm Desert, California; daughter, Alexis Downing of Leesburg, Virginia; son, Cooper Downing, of Palm Desert, California; father, Paul D. Jackson, of Leesburg, Virginia; sister, Joyce A. Jackson, of Leesburg, Virginia; sister, Sylvia L. Robinson, of Leesburg, Virginia; sister, Pauletta Harrison, of Knoxville, Tennessee; four grandchildren, Elijah Downing and Niall Law of Leesburg, Virginia; Aniya Downing and Namirah Downing of Yorba Linda, California; and many relatives and friends in California, Virginia, and Washington D.C.

A memorial service will be held on Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020 at 11 a.m. at Mt. Zion United Methodist Church, 12 North St. NE, Leesburg, Virginia 20176.