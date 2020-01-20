County Board Approves Purcellville Land Swap for New Road

Loudoun supervisors have approved a land swap with the Town of Purcellville to clear the way for a new road and new sports fields near Woodgrove High School.

The Purcellville Town Council approved the land swap, which includes exchanging a little over four acres around the project each way, in December.

The new half-mile Fields Farm Park Road will serve as a second entrance to both Woodgrove High School and the Mayfair neighborhood, and connect Hillsboro Road with Purcellville Road through that development via Mayfair Crown Drive.

The road will be at the center of a number of projects, both private and public.

The Mayfair subdivision is still under construction and is planned for 254 homes.

The road will also provide access to the county’s planned 50-acre Fields Farm Park, which will include up to 10 athletic fields, including four diamonds and six rectangular fields. That $31.4 million park also come with lighting, restrooms, concessions, offices, bleachers, picnic pavilions and other amenities. That’s scheduled to wrap up by 2024.

The park will also take up the space of a current athletic field at Woodgrove High School, which the county will replace with a turf field.

One of the parking lots at that park will also double as the new Western Loudoun Park and Ride lot, an $8 million lot with at least 250 spaces and planned for 330. That’s planned to be ready by spring 2023.

And the county is also planning a new $41.4 million interchange at Rt. 7 and Hillsboro Road, scheduled to be complete by summer 2024.