MLK Marchers Brave Cold to Pack Leesburg

Hundreds of people packed into downtown Leesburg Monday morning to march on one of the coldest days of the year to mark Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

The Loudoun NAACP, congregations of various faiths, black fraternities and sororities, progressive groups, government officials, high school bands, Scouts, and others gathered for a celebration that continues into the afternoon. The event began with a youth panel, “Love to Unity,” featuring young people Tarina Ahuja, Jenny Rahmani, Arman Akhavan, and adults Jamila Gault and Nooshin Agahi, moderated by Mamie Parker.

The march began from the Leesburg courthouse, beginning with a Sikh invocation led by Gurvinder Singh. The gathered celebrants then marched down East Market Street with police escort to Douglass School, one of the most historically significant schools in the story of the county’s civil rights history. Built in In 1941, as a four-classroom school, it was long the place where Loudoun’s black students were educated in a segregated school system.

The program continues with prayer, speeches, dancing, music, and a speech by Jason Nichols, an award-winning full-time lecturer in the African American Studies Department at the University of Maryland College Park, and was the long-time editor-in-chief of Words Beats & Life: The Global Journey of Hip Hop Culture, the first peer-reviewed journal of hip-hop studies.

Leesburg’s Martin Luther King Jr. march on Monday, Jan. 20. [Renss Greene/Loudoun Now]

