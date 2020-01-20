Pedestrian Struck on Rt. 9

The Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a suspected hit-and-run of a pedestrian on Rt. 9 west of Hillsboro.

At around 6 p.m. Saturday night, deputies were called to the area of Rt. 9 and Manor View Lane where a man was found lying on the side of the eastbound lane of the roadway. He was unable to provide information about what happened to him. He was taken to the hospital for treatment of injuries described as serious but not life-threatening.

Investigators determined that he had been walking in the area prior to being found on the side of the road. He may have been struck by the side mirror of a vehicle.

Anyone with any information regarding this incident and has not already been in contact with law enforcement is asked to contact Investigator M. Lotz at 703-777-1021.