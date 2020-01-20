Woodrow W. Robinson, 87, of Purcellville, departed this life Jan. 13.

He was a beloved husband, father, brother, uncle and friend leaves to mourn wife, Bettie M. Robinson; daughters Celeste R. Peterson of Centreville, Denise Robinson of Herndon, Sherry Taylor of White Plains, NY, and Elizabeth Harris (Brian) of Oxford, NC; son, Purvis Taylor (Alicia); godson, Moses Freedom of Purcellville; brother, William Robinson (Emily) of Oxford, NC, brother-in-law, Walter Hogan (Jean) of Falls Church; sister-in-law, Mattie Lassiter (Nelson) of Purcellville;, grandson, Tony Taylor (Brenda); great-granddaughter, Simone of Centreville; and nieces and nephews and a host of other family and friends too numerous to name.

Viewing and visitation will be held on Thursday, Jan. 23 from 11 a.m. until time of service at noon at the Second Mount Olive Baptist Church, 17406 Brownsville Lane near Hamilton.

Interment will be at theMt. Olive Baptist CemeteryinLincoln

