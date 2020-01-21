4 Leesburg Council Members Criticized on Development, Town Attorney

An unusual statement sent to Loudoun Now by three Leesburg Town Council members has put a spotlight in the long-simmering division on the council dais, one that may impact the future of Town Attorney Barbara Notar.

Monday afternoon a letter signed by Mayor Kelly Burk, Vice Mayor Marty Martinez and Councilman Neil Steinberg was sent to Loudoun Now accusing council members Ron Campbell, Tom Dunn, Suzanne Fox, and Josh Thiel of a “concerted strategy” to terminate Notar’s employment contract.

The town attorney is one of two town government employees, along

with the town manager, who serves at the will of the council, meaning the council has the sole authority to hire or fire the employee. Annually, usually around early February, the town attorney has a closed session evaluation with the Town Council after which a new contract is approved, typically with a pay increase of some sort. Notar has served as town attorney since January 2015 and previously was the deputy town attorney, under former town attorney and current Circuit Court judge Jeanette Irby, beginning in July 2008.

The letter, which Steinberg confirmed he authored with input from Burk and Martinez, suggests that the four council members were trying to assist a developer by “subverting the planning processes” of both the town and the county by moving to terminate Notar. Although he doesn’t spell out the Graydon Manor developer by name, the letter goes on to accuse Fox of spearheading the effort, and pointed to her acceptance of a $23,000 contribution for her 2019 state Senate campaign from developer David Gregory.

Although the proposed development on Graydon Manor land falls outside of the town, the property is served by the town’s sewer system. Town staff has said in presentations to the council that the development eyed on the property, which includes co-housing units, a brewery, winery, convenience store, and other amenities, would have a sewage service demand far beyond the current capabilities of the infrastructure in place to provide service to the property, which for decades operated as a children’s treatment center. The property is located within the county’s Rural Policy Area, an area that the county’s comprehensive plan prohibits municipalities from providing with public water and sewer, unless the property has a failing private utility system or is a public facility, such as a school.

When the discussion of the Graydon Manor project has come before the council, some have suggested that the project is not being treated fairly and that it is unorthodox for such a matter to be discussed so publicly, and a rush to judgment, prior to it being filed with the town. Gregory’s attorney, David Culbert, has also been a frequent presence at council meetings of late, asking the council during the petitioner’s section of meetings to give the project a fair vetting.

Steinberg’s letter takes the four council members to task for recently voting against going into closed session to discuss the project with legal counsel, and suggests that Fox “seems bent on helping a campaign donor whether in the best interest of the town or not.” His letter also suggests that the four were dissatisfied with Notar’s leadership in handling the boundary line adjustment process with Loudoun County.

“It culminates what I see as an ongoing pattern within the council,” Steinberg said in explaining why he chose to send the letter. “And my fear was if we waited for the meeting which is next Tuesday it would be too late. I say that not expecting this to change anything, but I felt that it was fair for the public to understand what was going on. I think the direction it appears four members of council are moving in is unwarranted based on the facts of what we have before us. Given that I felt this was my only course of action.”

Fox, Campbell and Dunn derided their three council colleagues for publicly airing a personnel matter.

“It is highly inappropriate for any member of the Town Council to be discussing any form of personnel matter in a public forum, as council members have a fiduciary responsibility to protect our citizens from potential litigation. It is the law in the Commonwealth of Virginia that personnel matters must be treated with confidence. The fact that any member of council would breach public trust by submitting a Letter to The Editor shows a lack of both professionalism and good judgment,” Fox said.

She also chided Steinberg for accusations made against her in the letter.

“Mr. Steinburg is carelessly attributing actions to me that should not be attributed to me.Let me just say conclusively that none of my decisions have ever or will ever be influenced by anything other than my core principles and my understanding of what is in the best interest of the Town of Leesburg, its residents and its businesses. To suggest otherwise is dishonest, at odds with my voting record, and frankly, reeks of inexperience and lack of judgment as opposed to principled leadership. Leesburg is a town of over 50,000 people; we need to professionalize the way we operate and eliminate the appearance of impropriety by this elected body or its members. Something as basic as discussing a personnel matter in a public forum should not happen,” she said.

“This is not a public process,” Campbell emphasized. “It is inappropriate for any council member to bring a personnel matter into a public sphere via a Letter to the Editor or any complaint when an evaluation and a personnel matter is an evaluation between the council and that individual, particularly one that we employ.”

Steinberg said he found it ironic that his council colleagues argued that Notar’s employment should be a closed-session discussion when previously they have been opposed to certain items, particularly regarding the Graydon Manor project, being discussed behind closed doors.

“We’re not being attacked by our town attorney. We are being attacked by a developer. The strategy we would employ in dealing with the attacks by the developer are things that would be best kept to ourselves. You don’t invite the coach of the opposing team into your locker room when talking about second half adjustments. It defies logic,” he said.

Dunn also called the letter a “highly inappropriate” way to handle an HR issue, but said it is not unusual for Steinberg to circumvent typical council processes to get his way.

“He is attempting to legislate this in the press rather than dealing with it at the council level,” Dunn said, going on to suggest that the intent of the letter may be to draw out supporters of Notar to voice disapproval of potential termination during a council meeting. He also said he was “appalled” that Burk and Martinez had signed on to the letter, given their combined decades of political service and knowledge of how processes work.

“The reason I agreed to sign on with the letter was because [Steinberg] was accurate, and I feel very strongly that a staff employee is being mistreated. I think these people need to be taken into account for the things that they’ve been doing,” Burk said.

The mayor added that she was “absolutely” comfortable with Notar’s performance as town attorney, adding “and so were certain other council members that changed their minds 24 hours later.”

Martinez said council members had recently been polled by Town Manager Kaj Dentler on whether they were in favor of renewing Notar’s contract. Initially, Martinez said, the straw poll was 4-3 in favor of renewal, but changed the next day to 3-4 with Thiel reversing his position. Martinez suggested that Thiel was “pressured” to change his position by other council members.

Thiel denied this was the case, and said he has not personally spoken to Martinez so he is unsure how he got that information. None of the council members accused in the letter of supporting Notar’s termination shared their views on her employment with the town.

Martinez said he believes that Notar is acting in the best interests of the town. He went on to suggest that the four council members who the letter says are in favor of her termination are upset they are not getting their way when her legal advice runs counter to their wishes.

“I just think the whole thing stinks,” he said.

It is unclear whether Notar’s employment with the town, or a closed session on the matter, will be discussed at council anytime soon. Dentler said Tuesday that next week’s Town Council meeting agendas remain in development and would not be finalized until close of business Wednesday, after this paper’s deadline.

Notar largely stayed mum on her response to the contents of the letter and her employment with the town.

“Due to my position as the town’s attorney I cannot comment on any legal matter or personnel issue pending before the town,” she said.