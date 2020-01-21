Lost Rhino Looks Beyond Ashburn, to Quadruple Capacity

On Dec. 30, Lost Rhino Brewing Co. closed its Brambleton location after nearly five years. That move freed the brewery up to expand its Ashburn location and stretch its reach far beyond Loudoun.

Lost Rhino President Dave Hoffman said the brewery staff couldn’t come to an agreement on a new lease for its 9,000-square-foot Lost Rhino Retreat site, located next to Fox Cinemas in the Brambleton Town Center. Hoffman said that move followed an amicable understanding with the landlord and is allowing the brewery to focus more on expanding its 15,000-square-foot Ashburn location and distribution to Virginia Beach, Ocean City, West Virginia and even Alabama.

By March, Lost Rhino will bring four new 100-barrel fermenters and two new 200-barrel brite tanks online, which will allow the brewery to blend batches of beer together. The brewery also is expanding its 6,000-square-foot Red Rum Drive tasting room with a larger kitchen and menu selection to offer bigger meals in addition to snacks. That menu rolls out this week and includes made-to-order deli sandwiches, soups, chilis and carnitas tacos.

Hoffman said Lost Rhino wants to change its menu three to four times each year and offer weekly specials. In all, he said the brewery is looking to quadruple its capacity in the next 18 months, having already canned five new beers in the last year. This week, they’re canning the popular Face Plant IPA in a 16-ounce can for the first time.

Although it already offers catering, Lost Rhino is also now launching an official catering service at a larger capacity that includes keg setup.

“We have a ton going on at the brewery,” Hoffman said.

The brewery is also looking to Increase its footprint by distributing beer to the Virginia Beach and Hampton Roads area, West Virginia and Ocean City, MD. It even has a contract to distribute beer in Birmingham, AL. Hoffman said distribution to Ocean City would begin in late spring or early summer.

“We are a beach brand at the end of the day,” he said. “It really makes sense to get into those markets.”

For now, Lost Rhino is focusing all its efforts on expanding its existing location and distribution footprint. Hoffman said the brewery staff is thinking it will be 12 months before it moves into a new brick-and-mortar location.

