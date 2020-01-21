Loudoun School Board to Reexamine Plan for Aides

Last year, the School Board voted to put $90,000 in the budget to allow members to hire part-time aides. Just how that program should be implemented continues to be debated.

The Human Resources and Talent Development Committee of the previous School Board, in October, signed off on a staff plan to roll out the program. However, the full board deferred taking action, leaving it to the incoming board to have the final say.

During its first meeting of its term last week, the new board voted to send the issue back to committee for more review.

Jeff Morse (Dulles), who chairs the HRTD Committee and is one of only two members who served on the previous board, said he was willing to listen to new ideas to implement the aide program. He also noted that the Board of Supervisors spends about $160,000 on staff aides.

Under the draft plan, School Board members could hire an aide to work up to 7 hours and 45 minutes a week at a rate of $30 per hour and would be outfitted with a laptop and a cell phone.

The next meeting of the HRTD Committee is Jan. 30, starting at 5:30 p.m.