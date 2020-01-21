Riverside Student Crafts Winning Message on Safe Driving

Gabriella David, a student at Riverside High School, was the winner of the third annual Drive Safe D.C. PSA Challenge, sponsored by The National Road Safety Foundation in conjunction with the Washington Auto Show.

The 15-year-old won a $2,000 prize and will see her idea made into a TV public service announcement that will debut at the Washington Auto Show on Jan. 23 before airing on more than 160 TV stations nationwide. Crews were in Lansdowne last week to film the spot.

The challenge invited teens from DC, Virginia and Maryland to submit their ideas for a 30-second public service announcement that warns of the dangers of distracted driving. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration estimates more than 3,300 people are killed every year because of distracted driving, and tens of thousands more are injured. Texting and cell phone use get the most attention, but drivers can be distracted many other things including use of other mobile devices like GPS, adjusting sound system controls, eating and talking with passengers.

“Young people can help change behavior by spreading the message to their peers and their communities about the dangers of distracted driving,” stated Michelle Anderson of The National Road Safety Foundation, a non-profit that promotes safe driving behavior. “We think Gabriella’s message will help make people think about their behavior when they get behind the wheel.”