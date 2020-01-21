Sprinklers Credited with Sterling Saving Home

Loudoun County Fire Official’s credit a Sterling townhome’s automatic fire sprinkler system with preventing a garage fire from spreading further before first responders arrived.

On Thursday, fire and rescue units from Cascades, Sterling Park, Kincora, Ashburn, and Fairfax County were called to a report of a car on fire in the garage of a home in Pryor Square.

Firefighters arrived on scene to find a three-story, end-unit townhouse with a car on fire in the garage and the residents safely outside the home. Fire crews quickly extinguished the remaining fire that was being controlled by the automatic fire sprinkler system. Damage was limited to the vehicle and the garage with no fire extending to the other area of the townhome. No injuries were reported.

The Fire Marshal’s Office has determined that it was an accidental fire, originating in the engine compartment of the vehicle. Damages to the vehicle and home are estimated at $20,000.

“If the sprinkler heads had not been in place and operated as designed, this fire could have been significantly more severe,” System Chief Keith Johnson said. “This incident is a prime example of the positive impact of automatic sprinkler systems in residential homes. The sprinkler activation kept the fire under control until firefighters could get on scene and damages to the home were directly minimized.”