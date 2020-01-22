County Board Recognizes Christmas in Middleburg Organizer

The County Board of Supervisors Tuesday night recognized Jim Herbert, the organizer of the Christmas in Middleburg event since 2010, by passing a resolution of appreciation for him.

According to the resolution, Herbert became a staging area volunteer for the town’s Christmas parade in 2004, at which point the event consisted of about 20 floats and welcomed in about 2,500 visitors. Herbert became the event organizer in 2010 and helped to grow the event to what it is today. During the 2019 event last month, the event attracted between 12,000 and 15,000 visitors and included about 80 floats and other appearances in the parade.

“It’s my favorite Christmas parade—no offense to any other town, to include Leesburg, where we’re standing—but it’s the best Christmas parade out there anywhere near here,” said Supervisor Tony R. Buffington (R-Blue Ridge) at the Board of Supervisors meeting Tuesday, Jan. 21.

According to the resolution, the Travel Channel has named Middleburg to its list of 10 best small towns that stand out for holiday traditions,Forbeshas called the town a “picture-postcard destination” andGarden & Gunmagazine has named Middleburg “the south’s most charming Christmas town.”

“Mr. Herbert deserves to be recognized for his dedication and commitment to producing such a special event for our area,” the resolution reads.

“This is very heartwarming, especially for my family, because I think they take more of the burden of the volunteer hours than anybody else,” Herbert said.