Proposal Could Put 250 Homes by Ball’s Bluff Battlefield, Add to Park

A proposal to build up to 250 new homes on 95 acres at Ball’s Bluff battlefield would also mean a 85 more acres of parkland and a new home for St. Gabriel’s Episcopal Church.

Cattail Run, a proposed community off Battlefield Parkway Parkway between Edwards Ferry Road. and Fort Evans Road., across the street from the Fort Evans Road shopping center housing Buffalo Wild Wings and Bed Bath and Beyond, is currently a proposal for 175-200 house and 50-75 townhouses.

All of the land is considered part of the historic Ball’s Bluff Battlefield, but the development proposal does not include the part of the property to the north that is included in the Balls Bluff National Historic Landmark. If the project is approved, the applicants have promised to donate that land, 85 acres, to NOVA Parks and provide up to $10,000 of historical markers.

NOVA Parks already operates the Ball’s Bluff Battlefield Regional Park, further north of the property.

The applicant has also committed to a site survey, and if significant historical sites are found, to work with the county to mitigate impacts to those sites.

The developer also proposes adding 32 of the houses to the county’s Affordable Dwelling Unit program, although the Department of Family Services, a county report notes, has recommended those units be dispersed through the development among both houses and townhouses.

To the south, another application on the same property would see the construction of a new, 300-seat church, the new home of St. Gabriel’s Episcopal Church. The St. Gabriel’s congregation already meets on the property on summer Saturdays for its “Outdoor Chapel in The Woods” service.

The proposal comes from developer Elm Street Communities, which has worked on projects in the area such as Lovettsville Square and The Elms at Arcola; and the owners of the property, the Harris family.

Elm Street Vice President Richard Entsminger said the Harris family has driven the project from the beginning.

“From their perspective, it was always the conservation and preservation along Edwards Ferry Road that was at equal importance, and then the St. Gabriel’s Episcopal home had equal importance,” Entsminger said. And he said the family told him, “if the other things will work, we may be interested in putting something together, but we’re not going to do suburbia. You’re going to have to come up with a plan and a way of coming at this thing.”

The land has now been in the Harris family for five generations, with a new family member born over the summer, Enstminger said. The family is also related to A.V. Symington, who, among other contributions to the community, donated Temple Hall Farm to NOVA Parks, and for whom the Leesburg aquatic center is named.

The Battle of Ball’s Bluff in October 1861, early in the Civil War, was a disastrous defeat for the United States. Federal troops under Gen. George B. McLellan were ordered to cross the Potomac River into Virginia to find out whether Confederate troops had abandoned Leesburg. After a series of mistakes and miscommunications, they found themselves trapped in Virginia without enough boats to escape a Confederate attack and were routed. 223 Union soldiers were killed—some by drowning as they attempted to cross the river in overloaded boats—226 more wounded, and 553 captured in a battle that sent bodies floating down the Potomac River to Washington, DC.

The battle also marked the only time in history that a U.S. senator was killed in combat, and helped spur the creation of the Congressional Joint Committee on the Conduct of the War, a center of political infighting for the rest of the war.

The application is expected to go to a public hearing at the Board of Supervisors in March.