Registration Open for 2020 Give Choose Campaign

The Community Foundation for Loudoun and Northern Fauquier Counties is inviting area nonprofits to participate in the 2020 Give Choose fundraising event that will be held May 5.

Give Choose, an annual day of giving hosted by the foundation, challenges local residents to donate to nonprofit organizations serving Loudoun and Northern Fauquier Counties. In 2019, Give Choose raised more than $327,000 for local nonprofits. Since its inception in 2014, the program has raised more than $1.2 million.

Charities may register to participate atgivechoose.org, where on May 5 donors will choose from among animal welfare, environment, health, human services, education, youth, arts and culture, and community development nonprofits. Donations of $10 or more may be made through the site. Donations may be made up to two weeks in advance, with an early giving period beginning April 21.

Local businesses also participate in Give Choose through sponsorships, which provide a prize pool to be awarded to participating nonprofits throughout May 5.

The Community Foundation began accepting registrations for Give Choose 2020 on Jan. 8, and invites local nonprofits interested in participating in this year’s event to join. Registration and eligibility information can be found at givechoose.org. Registration is free for participating nonprofits. For more information, contact Nicole Acosta atnicole@communityfoundationlf.orgor 703-779-3505, x3.