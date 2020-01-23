Catoctin Creek Celebrates High Scores for Craft Whiskies

Catoctin Creek Distilling Company in Purcellville has been awarded five scores not lower than 90 out of 100 points for all five rye whiskies submitted to Wine Enthusiast’s tasting panel for the magazine’s upcoming February/March 2020 issue.

Catoctin Creek’s Roundstone Rye Whiskey “Distiller’s Edition” was the craft distillery’s highest scoring product, earning a “superb” rating of 94 on the panel’s 100-point scale. The other four products received “excellent” scores of either 90 or 91.

“As a distillery dedicated to producing Virginia’s most awarded rye whisky, these are some of the most exciting accolades we’ve received in our 11-year history. We’re thrilled to be adding additional accolades to our list by the reveredWine Enthusiastpanel,” said founder Scott Harris. “The consistent scoring of our rye whisky product line is not only a win for us, but also a win for the Commonwealth of Virginia, where we source our ingredients and hand-craft each product daily.”

TheWine Enthusiastratings were 94 points for Catoctin Creek Roundstone Rye Whisky “Distillers Edition” 92 Proof; 91 points for Catoctin Creek Rabble Rouser Rye Whisky 2018 Bottled in Bond, 91 points for Catoctin Creek Roundstone Rye Whisky Cask Proof; 90 points for Catoctin Creek Roundstone Rye Whisky 80 Proof; and 90 points for Braddock Oak Rye Single Barrel.