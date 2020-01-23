Hamilton Seeks Resident Input on Mural

The Town of Hamilton is asking residents whether they’d be interested in donating money to bring a town office mural to fruition.

Mayor Dave Simpson said the Town Council feels the mural—a large depiction of the town’s logo designed by local artist Penny Hauffe that would be painted on the side of the town office and cost $3,800—should be a public project. Simpson said if a majority of residents are interested in supporting the project, it will move forward. That could happen in March. Town Treasurer Tina Staples said the feedback has been positive so far.

Residents can learn more about donating at town.hamilton.va.us/public-notice or by calling the town office at 540-338-2811 or stopping by Monday-Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.