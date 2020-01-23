HSLDA Academy Student Wins Essay Prize

Lydia Parker, a student at the Purcellville-based HSLDA Online Academy, has won an honorable mention prize—and $100 in cash—in the national Speaking Out For Freedomessay and video competition hosted by the Ashbrook Center at Ashland University.

Participating students were asked to write a three- to five-page essay and produce a three- to five-minute video answering the following questions:What is the American Idea? How has the American Idea helped us overcome past struggles in our nation’s history, and how should it unite us during these politically divisive times?

In the essays and videos, entrants were required to reference the Declaration of Independence, Abraham Lincoln’s Gettysburg Address and Rev. Martin Luther King, Jr.’s “I Have a Dream” speech.

In her essay, Parker wrote that: “Part of the American Idea is the fact that we have inalienable rights. According to Thomas Jefferson, these inalienable rights are ‘Life, Liberty, and the pursuit of Happiness’ (Jefferson, Declaration of Independence). These are the ideals that the Founding Fathers fought for in their generation and the generations to come … The fight for freedom united men and women in times of need. Freedom continues to unite people now through the American Idea.”