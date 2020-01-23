Ketterman’s First Fruits Program to Benefit Canines-N-Kids Foundation

Canines-N-Kids Foundation, a nonprofit working to put an end to the cancers kids and pet dogs both develop, was selected by Ketterman’s Jewelers as the recipient of its First Fruits program. Through the charitable initiative, Leesburg jewelry store will donate 10 percent of a day’s sales to a nonprofit. Canines-N-Kids will be the beneficiary on Saturday, Feb. 1, helping kick off Valentine’s Day shopping.

“We are so honored to be chosen by Ketterman’s to be their nonprofit recipient.It’s a great way to kick off the month dedicated to love,” stated Ulrike Szalay, Canines-N-Kids’ founder and executive director. “Kids and dogs are beloved members of our families, and Ketterman’s contribution will further our work to develop shared research to solve cancers that both develop.”

Funds raised will support the foundation’s work to promote the promising science of comparative oncology—studying and treating spontaneously developing cancer in canine patients when they get sick. The research can help doctors better understand and accelerate the development of better medicines and a cure for kids with those same cancers.

Learn more atcaninesnkids.org.