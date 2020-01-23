Loudoun Schools Hope for Phase 2 Electric Buses Funding

Loudoun County Public Schools was not included in the list of 16 Virginia school systems selected to participate in the first phase of Dominion Energy’s electric-school-bus deployment program.

Administrators hope their application, seeking funding to purchase eight electric buses, will be part of the next phase of the program.

Currently, Dominion is providing funding for 50 buses, charging equipment and training in 16 school divisions. In Northern Virginia, the Fairfax, Arlington and Alexandria school divisions were included in phase 1.

In the next phase, the company plans to expand the program to 200 buses per year over five years.

Loudoun County operates approximately 800 buses.