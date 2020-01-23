Town Mayors Host Meeting for Loudoun Supervisors

The Coalition of Loudoun Towns, an organization of the county’s seven town mayors, told county supervisors about their top priorities for the next four years during an informal reception

at SideBar in Leesburg on Wednesday night.

And as county leaders launch into rewriting the zoning ordinances this term, the mayors told supervisors they don’t have four years to act on the threats facing western Loudoun.

Middleburg Mayor Bridge Littleton told supervisors that zoning regulations that allow more intense development by-right if it is clustered in a smaller area, while originally designed to protect open space, is in fact posing a threat to countryside preservation.

“What’s actually happening is, it’s accelerating the destruction of open space, because you take the unbuildable land, you put it in open space, you take all that density, you cluster it on the open space,” Littleton said, adding: “When you talk to farmers, it’s one of the things that they say is actually accelerating the loss of arable land.”

Leesburg Mayor Kelly Burk said the previous board’s change to longstanding policy in the Joint Land Management Area around Leesburg last year highlighted a problem with communication. Some supervisors, worried that the town was chasing off business prospects with its high out-of-town water and sewer fees and rates, gave Loudoun Water the first chance at offering service to new development in that area, rather than the Town of Leesburg.

“If you’re looking at making a change, if you’re mad about something, if you don’t think we’re doing something right, you need to talk to us rather than change a policy where we have no input, and it has dramatic impacts on the residents of our towns, who are also Loudoun County taxpayers,” Burk said. “…The big thing we want is to not have that ever happen again, that something changes without the input of the towns that affects the towns.”

Round Hill Mayor Scott Ramsey said county’s ordinance allowing cohousing is “pretty much shaping up to be a loophole in the zoning ordinance, and it’s one that showing up now in several applications in the west.”

“It’s going to take two or three years for you to revise your zoning ordinance,” Ramsay said. ”I don’t think you have two or three years to get on top of the cohousing issue. We’ve got several applications from people coming in basically claiming, hey, I meet this definition. you have no regulations for cohousing.”

The most recent county zoning ordinance—of the three currently governing various parcels of land in the county—defines co-housing as “a residential arrangement on the site of an active agricultural, horticultural or animal husbandry operation consisting of more than one individually owned dwelling unit and extensive common facilities, such as a large dining room, kitchen, lounges, meeting rooms, recreation areas, library, workshops, childcare, laundry, greenhouse, or other facilities for use by the organized group of residents living in the co-housing who participate in the planning, design, ongoing management and maintenance of the residential arrangement and in the routine activities of household living.” It is permitted by-right in agricultural districts.

And Hillsboro Mayor Roger Vance and new appointee to the Loudoun County Planning Commission said the county needs to implement Transfer of Development Rights and Purchase of Development Rights programs, which would allow landowners to sell the development rights from their land to other private entities or the county government, permanently protecting that land from development while allowing them to profit from the land’s development potential.

“I think we’re approaching a critical period where we are in danger of losing some of these heritage farms,” Vance said. “The most impactful parts of our visitor economy, our rural economy, they really are dependent on maintaining the context in which they exist.” And he, too, said supervisors don’t have until the county finishes rewriting its zoning ordinances—a years-long process—to tackle those issues.

They did not get the chance to talk to the full Board of Supervisors. County Chairwoman Phyllis J. Randall (D-At Large) and Supervisors Kristen C. Umstattd (D-Leesburg), Caleb A. Kershner (R-Catoctin) and Michael R. Turner (D-Ashburn) attended. Tony R. Buffington (R-Blue Ridge), whose district includes Middleburg, Round Hill, HIllsboro and most of Purcellville, passed along his regrets for being unable to attend due to work.

Randall told the mayors “the towns are such an important part of the county, and we can’t do this without you, and we shouldn’t try to do this without you.”

“When I think of what went well last term and what I want to do better, what I want to do better is talk to the towns more,” Randall said. “What I want to do better is join the east and the west more and I think this is how we do that, and just have a larger focus on having these relationships.” She said while she has relationships with mayors individually, “not all of the boards have good relationships, and that’s what has to happen.”

And she agreed there are some issues that cannot wait until the new zoning ordinance is expected to come to the Board of Supervisors for review in July 2021.

Littleton said, “the county’s and the towns’ mutual success is success for everybody,” and that town leaders would be both a thorn in the side and partners for the county board.

“I may be the mayor of Middleburg, but I care deeply about Loudoun as whole as well, as we all do,” Littleton said.

