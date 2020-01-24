Boysko, Gooditas to Hold Leesburg Town Hall

Sen. Jennifer Boysko (D-33) and Del. Wendy Gooditas (D-10) will hold a community town hall meeting Saturday morning in Leesburg.

The session will provide an opportunity for constituents to share their thoughts and concerns about issues now under review in the General Assembly session, meet neighbors, and participate in an open and respectful conversation.

The meeting will be held from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the Town Council Chambers at Leesburg Town Hall, 25 W. Market St.

For more information, call Boysko’s constituent office at 703-437-0086.