District Hemp Celebrates Anniversary

District Hemp Botanicals will be giving away free gourmet CBD truffles made by Kazooted DC and offering store-wide discounts as part of its one-year anniversary celebration on Saturday.

In a little under two years, District Hemp Botanicals has grown from one to three stores. The Leesburg location, at 19A Wirt Street, was the company’s second outlet. Established in 2017, the company predates the CBD popularity wave and offers education to address the many fallacies about hemp-derived CBD products. Different from most CBD retailers, the company specializes only offers CBD product, from gummies to their own infused coffee, bath bombs, salves and pet treats.

“We’ve created a welcoming environment for folks to drop by to learn, educate their family and friends and to simply discuss the latest hemp news. Most notably, it’s impactful to witness skeptics turn into advocates of industrial hemp,” owner Barbara Biddle said,

While federal regulators decide the rules of CBD, Biddle protects customer by requiring product testing by vendors and by third-party firms before offering items for sale. “We want customers to feel comfortable with their product choice without second guessing quality or validity of the products we offer. Transparency and providing alternative relief options is our top priority,” Biddle said.

District Hemp Botanicals is open from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily. On Saturday, shoppers will be offered 15 percent discounts on all District Hemp brand products and the first 15 guests to arrive receive a free Kazooted CBD Gourmet Truffle.

Learn more at districthempstore.com