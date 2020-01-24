From left, coach Janet DeTore, EMP 180° founders Eric Candelori and Jim Moore, Loudoun Chamber President Tony Howard, and coaches Colleen McHale and Eloisa Silva Welsh celebrate the opening of their new center in Ashburn.
EMP 180° Opens in Ashburn

EMP 180° has opened its first Loudoun County weight loss center, located at 20020 Ashbrook Commons Plaza, Suite 121.

The company was founded in late 2016 byJimMoore and Eric Candeloriwith the goal of helping clients address the root causes of weight gain and the challenge of weight management through apersonalized approach to nutrition and weight loss. The Ashburn location is the sixth in the region. Other offices are located in Alexandria, Tysons and Woodbridge in Virginia, and Potomac and Rockville in Maryland.

The program starts with an initial evaluation and a body composition analysis, followed by weekly coaching and nutritional guidance with the goal of clients graduating with the tools to maintain a healthy diet and lifestyle.

Those interested may schedule an initial consultation at emp180weightloss.com/locations/ashburn.

