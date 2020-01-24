Letter: Mike Tuttle, Lovettsville

Editor: Chairman Randall asked during her argument supporting the removal of Confederate soldier statues to show her the statue that glorifies holding Japanese-Americans in interment camps. Easy, it’s called the FDR Memorial, and it’s in nearby DC.

Yes, FDR, a Democrat—the same party as Chairman Randall—signed an executive order during World War II forcing literally hundreds of thousands of Japanese-Americans into internment camps. Should we take that statue down, too? Should we remove all the cherry trees from the Tidal Basin because they were given to us by the Japanese who, without cause, attacked and killed Americans? Surely, we ought to take down the Jefferson Memorial, Washington Monument, plow over Monticello and Mount Vernon—Washington and Jefferson owned slaves after all. Arlington National Cemetery was owned by General Lee’s family, so that’s gotta go, and while we are at it, shred the Constitution—most of the writers were slave owners as well.



Make it all go away, get rid of all the things that remind someone of something uncomfortable. Sensitivity rules—we all need safe spaces.



Of course all this is ridiculous.

Just as the FDR memorial represents something more than something as reprehensible as sending people to prison camps just because of the visible heritage they had, so, too, do the statues of Confederate soldiers. Most of these young, idealistic men did not own slaves and simply saw their fight as one of a right to leave a group of states. They identified as Virginians, not as Americans, just as all citizens of the various states identified themselves as citizens of those states rather than Americans as we do today. They saw leaving that union in the same light as Great Britons see leaving the European Union.



Revisionist history is a slippery slope that leads to no history at all.



Mike Tuttle, Lovettsville