Loudoun to Host National Association of Commissions for Women Conference

This July, the National Association of Commissions for Women will hold its 50th annual conference at the Lansdowne Resort and Spa.

This year also marks the 100thanniversary of the ratification of the 19thAmendment, guaranteeing women’s right to vote. It was ratified August 18, 1920.

“Loudoun offers the best of all locations,”theLoudoun Commission on Women and Girls’Immediate Past Chair Lorna Campbell Clarke stated. “With its proximity to DC, Virginia historical sites and Loudoun’s wineries and other attractions, it seems to be the best location to host the 50th annual conference.”

This year’s conference, scheduled for July 19-22, is themed “Hear Our Voices: Equality, Resiliency, Advocacy” and focuses on innovative programming to address justice and equality for women and girls.

Organizers noted the conference announcement comes as the Virginia General Assembly has ratified the Equal Rights Amendment.

“This was a collaborative effort as we worked closely with Loudoun County Board Chair Phyllis Randall (D-At Large)’s office and [the Loudoun Commission on Women and Girls] to bring this conference to Leesburg,” stated Visit Loudoun Director of Sales, Meetings & Conventions Ann Hayes. “We are thrilled to secure this event, particularly in a year when the nation commemorates the 100thanniversary of a milestone in women’s equality.”

Loudoun’s commission was an organization Randall sought to create as a government entity during her first term, but was rejected by the previous Board of Supervisors. Instead, it was formed as a nonprofit in 2017.

The annual conference is open to the public. More information is at nacw.org.