Round Hill Council to Review Expansion of Utility Service Zone

The Round Hill Planning Commission on Jan. 14 voted to recommend approvals of a comprehensive plan amendment that would plan for the extension of town water and sewer service to the Weona Villa Motel property, which sits outside the corporate limits.

The amendment proposes the town to consider those utility extensions so the property can support development of community recreation centers or public services; workforce, senior or universal design housing that would provide support services for seniors, the infirmed or disabled; and nursing homes, residential care or assisted living centers.

That would benefit Tree of Life Ministries, which in February 2019 proposed to build a32 micro-cottage community on the Weona Villa property for low-income residents, specifically seniors.

Since discussions on the plan amendment began in March 2019, the only major modification came when the Planning Commission decided to no longer include a consideration for utility extensions to two properties—a 20-acre property along Airmont Road where a developer proposed to build 20 homes and a 12-acre property across from the abandoned motel property.

Town Administrator Melissa Hynes said the Town Council could vote on the amendment at its Feb. 6 or 20 meeting. Under Virginia Law, the Town Council has 90 days from the Planning Commission’s recommendation date to take action on the plan—April 13.